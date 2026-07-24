COMEDK round 1 choice filling 2026 ends today; seat allotment on July 28

COMEDK round 1 counselling 2026 choice filling process will close today, July 24 at 2 PM. The initial deadline to fill the choices was July 17, but the date was later extended to July 24, considering the requests of students. Students who are yet to fill or edit their college and course preferences can complete the same today as a futher extension of deadline is not expected.

Direct link to fill or edit COMEDK 2026 choices

COMEDK round 1 counselling 2026: Upcoming important dates

Round 1 seat allotment release date: July 28, 2026

Deadline to accept the seat: July 31, 2026

Reporting to college: July 28 to August 3, 2026

Deadline to cancel the seat: August 3, 2026

The mock allotment result was released on July 14 to give a tentative idea to applicants on the admission chances. The window to edit the options is provided till July 24.

Important suggestions regarding COMEDK choice filling 2026

It is important to go through the mock round cutoffs of various colleges before editing and submitting the options

If you are filling the options for the first time, make sure to check previous years' closing ranks to have an idea of admission chances

Seat matrix of colleges and fee details are available on the official wesbite comedk.org.

During the mock allotment, if you did not get allotment as per the first preference, check the closing rank of the respective college vs your COMEDK rank so that the editing of choices becomes easy

Fill as many college options as possible for enhance the admission chances

If you are aspiring for admission to AI/ CSE-related courses, make sure to choose these course in maximum colleges as the top 10 preferences

COMEDK will confirm the official schedule for Round 2 counselling by the second week of August.