The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2027. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBA and other management programmes for the 2027–28 academic session can submit their applications through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.
According to NTA's notification dated November 23, 2026, the registration process began on November 23 and will continue until December 20, 2026, at 11.50 PM. Candidates can pay the examination fee until December 21.
NTA has also provided an additional registration window from December 22 to 25, with a late fee of Rs 500. The application correction facility will be available from December 26 to 28, 2026.
The CMAT 2027 examination is scheduled for February 11, 2027, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted for three hours.
Registration deadline: December 20, 2026
Last date for fee payment: December 21, 2026
Registration with late fee: December 22–25, 2026
Application correction: December 26–28, 2026
Exam city intimation slip: January 21, 2027
Admit card release: February 4, 2027
Examination date: February 11, 2027
Provisional answer key and response sheets: February 19–21, 2027
Result declaration: February 25, 2027
Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Final-year undergraduate students whose results will be declared before the commencement of admissions for 2027–28 are also eligible to apply.
There is no upper age limit for appearing in CMAT 2027.
The application fee for General category male candidates is Rs 2,500, while General category female candidates must pay Rs 1,250. The fee for Gen-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and PwD/PwBD candidates is Rs 1,250. Third-gender candidates must also pay Rs 1,250.
The examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 400 marks across five sections: Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Each section will contain 20 questions carrying 80 marks. Candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.
Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.
Open the CMAT 2027 registration link.
Complete registration and generate an application number.
Log in and fill in the application form.
Upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents.
Pay the prescribed examination fee online.
Download the confirmation page for future reference.
NTA has advised candidates to submit only one application form and carefully verify their details before final submission.