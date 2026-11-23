The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2027. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBA and other management programmes for the 2027–28 academic session can submit their applications through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA's notification dated November 23, 2026, the registration process began on November 23 and will continue until December 20, 2026, at 11.50 PM. Candidates can pay the examination fee until December 21.

NTA has also provided an additional registration window from December 22 to 25, with a late fee of Rs 500. The application correction facility will be available from December 26 to 28, 2026.

The CMAT 2027 examination is scheduled for February 11, 2027, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted for three hours.