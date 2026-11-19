The National Testing Agency will soon release the CMAT 2027 application form along with the official information bulletin. The entrance exam for MBA admission is scheduled to be conducted on February 7. Usually, NTA releases the application window at least 60-75 days before the exam. A similar pattern was followed for NIFT 2027 and JEE Main 2027 exams as well. Therefore, the application form for the CMAT exam can be expected anytime soon at cmat.nta.nic.in.
The official website of the CMAT 2027 was updated on November 4, but there have been no notifications yet. NTA has made the website ready to begin the application form and release exam details. The aspirants can keep checking the official website regularly to stay updated with the latest happenings.
CMAT score is widely accepted for MBA admission in various colleges and universities (except for premier institutes like IITs and IIMs). The mode of the exam is computer-based. The syllabus includes Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The question paper consists of 100 questions for 400 marks. The medium of the question paper will be English only.
There is no centralised counselling/ admission process for MBA admission through the CMAT exam. States like Gujarat and MP conduct a state-level counselling process, but admissions are mostly applied for separately to institutes.
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