The National Testing Agency will soon release the CMAT 2027 application form along with the official information bulletin. The entrance exam for MBA admission is scheduled to be conducted on February 7. Usually, NTA releases the application window at least 60-75 days before the exam. A similar pattern was followed for NIFT 2027 and JEE Main 2027 exams as well. Therefore, the application form for the CMAT exam can be expected anytime soon at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The official website of the CMAT 2027 was updated on November 4, but there have been no notifications yet. NTA has made the website ready to begin the application form and release exam details. The aspirants can keep checking the official website regularly to stay updated with the latest happenings.