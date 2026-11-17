The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is expected to release the CLAT Admit Card 2027 in the third or fourth week of November, ahead of the examination scheduled for December 6, 2026.
Although the Consortium has not announced an official release date, an analysis of the previous three examination cycles shows that hall tickets were issued approximately two weeks before the examination.
CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, from 2 pm to 4 pm, in offline mode for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.
The Consortium's official notifications confirm the following timelines:
CLAT 2026: Admit cards released on November 22, 2025, for the December 7 examination — 15 days earlier.
CLAT 2025: Admit cards released on November 15, 2024, for the December 1 examination — 16 days earlier.
CLAT 2024: Admit cards released on November 21, 2023, for the December 3 examination — 12 days earlier.
Based on these trends, the CLAT 2027 admit card could be released between November 20 and 24. However, this remains an estimate, and candidates should await official confirmation.
Once the download link is activated, registered candidates can follow these steps:
Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Open the CLAT 2027 candidate login.
Enter the registered mobile number and password.
Select the 'Download Admit Card' option.
Verify the details and download the hall ticket.
The admit card will contain the allotted examination centre, reporting time, candidate details and examination instructions.
Candidates must carry a printed admit card to the examination centre.
The Consortium has advised aspirants to rely on its official website for examination-related announcements.