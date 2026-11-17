The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is expected to release the CLAT Admit Card 2027 in the third or fourth week of November, ahead of the examination scheduled for December 6, 2026.

Although the Consortium has not announced an official release date, an analysis of the previous three examination cycles shows that hall tickets were issued approximately two weeks before the examination.

CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, from 2 pm to 4 pm, in offline mode for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.