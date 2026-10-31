CLAT 2027 Registration closes Today: Will the deadline be extended? Check previous years' trends

The registration window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 is scheduled to close today, Saturday, October 31, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities (NLUs) can submit their applications through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
According to the Consortium of National Law Universities, the last date for submitting applications is October 31, with the registration window scheduled to close at 11.59 pm.
CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance examination is held for admission to five-year integrated LLB and one-year LLM programmes.
While the current registration deadline is October 31, the Consortium extended the application deadline in each of the previous three examination cycles.
For CLAT 2026, the original registration deadline of October 31, 2025, was extended to November 7, 2025, giving candidates an additional seven days to apply.
Similarly, the CLAT 2025 registration deadline was extended from October 15 to October 22, 2024.
For CLAT 2024, the Consortium extended the last date for submitting applications from November 3 to November 10, 2023.
The previous three examination cycles therefore saw seven-day extensions. However, past extensions do not guarantee a similar decision for CLAT 2027.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the existing deadline rather than wait for a possible extension. Any change in the schedule will have to be communicated officially by the Consortium.
Registration deadline: October 31, 2026
Last time to apply: 11.59 pm
CLAT 2027 examination: December 6, 2026
Examination timing: 2 pm to 4 pm
The application fee is Rs 4,000 for General and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, BPL and PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 3,500.
Candidates opting to purchase previous years' CLAT question papers must pay an additional Rs 500.