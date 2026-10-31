CLAT 2027 Registration closes Today: Will the deadline be extended? Check previous years' trends

The registration window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 is scheduled to close today, Saturday, October 31, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities (NLUs) can submit their applications through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the Consortium of National Law Universities, the last date for submitting applications is October 31, with the registration window scheduled to close at 11.59 pm.

CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance examination is held for admission to five-year integrated LLB and one-year LLM programmes.