CLAT 2027 Registration closing on October 31: Check application fee, exam date details

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 is scheduled to close on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities (NLUs) must complete their applications through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the Consortium of National Law Universities, the application window will remain open until 11.59 pm on October 31. CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who have not yet registered should complete the application process and fee payment within the prescribed deadline.