CLAT 2027 Registration closing on October 31: Check application fee, exam date details

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 is scheduled to close on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities (NLUs) must complete their applications through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
According to the Consortium of National Law Universities, the application window will remain open until 11.59 pm on October 31. CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Candidates who have not yet registered should complete the application process and fee payment within the prescribed deadline.
A review of the previous three admission cycles shows that the Consortium extended the registration deadline in each year.
For CLAT 2026, the last date was extended from October 31 to November 7, 2025. Similarly, the CLAT 2025 registration deadline was extended from October 15 to October 22, 2024.
For CLAT 2024, the Consortium extended the application deadline from November 3 to November 10, 2023.
Although all three cycles received seven-day extensions, the Consortium has not announced any extension for CLAT 2027 as of October 29, 2026. Candidates should follow the existing October 31 deadline unless an official notification states otherwise.
Registration commenced: August 3, 2026
Last date to apply: October 31, 2026
Last time for submission: 11.59 pm
CLAT 2027 examination date: December 6, 2026
Examination timing: 2 pm to 4 pm
The application fee for CLAT 2027 is:
General/OBC candidates: Rs 4,000
SC/ST/BPL/PwD candidates: Rs 3,500
Previous years' question papers: Additional Rs 500, if opted for
Candidates should verify the applicable fee and category-related requirements in the official instructions before making payment.
Candidates should carefully review their personal details, category and uploaded documents before final submission of application form.
The Consortium's undergraduate application instructions state that certain details, including programme selection, category and BPL status, cannot be changed after submission and payment.
Applicants are advised to rely on announcements published on the Consortium's official website for any changes to the registration schedule.