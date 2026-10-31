CLAT 2027 registration deadline extended to November 7 for UG, PG programmes; check details

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 to November 7, 2026, giving candidates an additional week to complete their applications.
According to an official notification issued on Saturday, October 31, the deadline has been extended for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.
Candidates can now submit their online applications until 11.59 pm on November 7, 2026, through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The earlier deadline was October 31.
The extension provides additional time for candidates who have not yet registered or completed their applications. The Consortium has not specified a reason for the extension in its notification.
Previous application deadline: October 31, 2026
Revised application deadline: November 7, 2026
Last time to submit applications: 11.59 pm
CLAT 2027 examination date: December 6, 2026
Examination timing: 2 pm to 4 pm
Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process can follow these steps:
Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027/.
Access the CLAT 2027 registration portal.
Register using the required personal and contact details.
Fill in the application form with academic and other relevant information.
Upload the prescribed documents and pay the applicable examination fee.
Submit the application and retain a copy of the confirmation for future reference.
Candidates are advised to verify their details before submitting the application.
CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities across India.
The examination is scheduled for December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Candidates appearing for the undergraduate examination are assessed on English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.
The postgraduate examination assesses candidates' understanding of legal subjects through questions based on law-related concepts and materials.