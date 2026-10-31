CLAT 2027 registration deadline extended to November 7 for UG, PG programmes; check details

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 to November 7, 2026, giving candidates an additional week to complete their applications.

According to an official notification issued on Saturday, October 31, the deadline has been extended for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Candidates can now submit their online applications until 11.59 pm on November 7, 2026, through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The earlier deadline was October 31.

The extension provides additional time for candidates who have not yet registered or completed their applications. The Consortium has not specified a reason for the extension in its notification.