CLAT 2027 registration closed, but fee payment and application correction allowed till November 10

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has closed fresh registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027, but candidates who initiated the registration process before the deadline have been given additional time to complete their fee payments.
According to a notification issued on November 7, candidates with pending application fee payments can complete their registrations until 11.59 pm on November 10, 2026.
The Consortium has also permitted applicants to update their examination-centre preferences and correct certain details in their submitted application forms until the same deadline.
However, fresh registrations are no longer being accepted, as the application window officially closed at 11.59 pm on November 7.
The CLAT 2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
In its November 7 notification, the Consortium clarified that the extended payment facility is available only to candidates who had already initiated their registration but had not completed the payment process.
The important deadlines are:
Fresh registration deadline: November 7, 2026, at 11.59 pm
Last date for pending application fee payments: November 10, 2026, at 11.59 pm
Last date to change examination-centre preferences: November 10, 2026, at 11.59 pm
Last date for permitted application corrections: November 10, 2026, at 11.59 pm
CLAT 2027 examination: December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm
The Consortium has stated that requests for fee payments after the revised deadline will not be considered.
Candidates are therefore advised to complete the remaining formalities before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical problems.
In a separate notification dated November 3, the Consortium announced that registered candidates could update their examination-centre preferences and certain personal and application details.
The permitted corrections include:
Test location preferences
Candidate's name
Date of birth
Programme applied for (UG or PG)
Reservation eligibility
The Consortium has made it clear that no requests for changes to information submitted in the CLAT 2027 application form will be entertained after 11.59 pm on November 10.
Candidates should carefully review their submitted application forms to ensure that the information is accurate.
Candidates who want to verify or correct their application details should follow the procedure prescribed by the Consortium:
Log in to the CLAT 2027 candidate account.
Click the Print Application button.
Review the details entered in the application form.
Select Edit Application if any permitted corrections are required.
Make the necessary changes and carefully review the complete form.
Click the Submit Form button.
Candidates should not assume that editing information automatically completes the correction process. They must submit the updated application form before the deadline.