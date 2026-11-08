CLAT 2027 registration closed, but fee payment and application correction allowed till November 10

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has closed fresh registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027, but candidates who initiated the registration process before the deadline have been given additional time to complete their fee payments.

According to a notification issued on November 7, candidates with pending application fee payments can complete their registrations until 11.59 pm on November 10, 2026.

The Consortium has also permitted applicants to update their examination-centre preferences and correct certain details in their submitted application forms until the same deadline.

However, fresh registrations are no longer being accepted, as the application window officially closed at 11.59 pm on November 7.

The CLAT 2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.