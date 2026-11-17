The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has warned candidates appearing for CLAT 2027 against fraudulent Telegram posts and social media messages claiming to sell the examination question paper ahead of the December 6 examination.

In a public notice issued on November 16, 2026, the Consortium said it had received reports of unidentified and pseudonymous accounts offering advance access to the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) question paper in exchange for money.

Some posts reportedly contained sample questions claimed to be from the upcoming examination.

However, the Consortium categorically rejected these claims, stating that there was no basis for anyone to claim access to the question paper before the examination.