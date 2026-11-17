The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has warned candidates appearing for CLAT 2027 against fraudulent Telegram posts and social media messages claiming to sell the examination question paper ahead of the December 6 examination.
In a public notice issued on November 16, 2026, the Consortium said it had received reports of unidentified and pseudonymous accounts offering advance access to the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) question paper in exchange for money.
Some posts reportedly contained sample questions claimed to be from the upcoming examination.
However, the Consortium categorically rejected these claims, stating that there was no basis for anyone to claim access to the question paper before the examination.
The Consortium advised candidates and parents not to make payments, disclose personal or financial information, or engage with individuals offering question papers.
It clarified that the circulation of purported sample questions does not establish their authenticity.
The notice also warned that attempts to access or distribute the actual CLAT question paper could attract legal action under applicable laws, including the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026.
Candidates who encounter suspicious posts can report them to the Consortium Secretariat at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The Consortium has requested evidence such as:
Screenshots of suspicious posts
URLs and account details
Payment requests
Dates, timestamps and related communications
Candidates should preserve the original evidence without circulating the fraudulent claims further.
The Consortium said it was monitoring these communications and would refer relevant material to law-enforcement agencies for examination and appropriate action.
CLAT 2027 is scheduled for December 6, 2026. Candidates are advised to rely exclusively on official Consortium announcements for examination-related updates.