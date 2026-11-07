CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Announced: First test on November 10, second on November 20

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the schedule for two online mock tests for candidates who have applied for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027.

According to an official notification issued on November 6, 2026, the first mock test will be conducted on November 10, followed by the second mock test on November 20. Both tests will be available to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) applicants.

The Consortium clarified that the mock tests are intended solely for practice and self-assessment. Participation is voluntary, and the questions should not be considered representative of the actual CLAT 2027 examination.