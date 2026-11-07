CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Announced: First test on November 10, second on November 20

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the schedule for two online mock tests for candidates who have applied for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027.
According to an official notification issued on November 6, 2026, the first mock test will be conducted on November 10, followed by the second mock test on November 20. Both tests will be available to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) applicants.
The Consortium clarified that the mock tests are intended solely for practice and self-assessment. Participation is voluntary, and the questions should not be considered representative of the actual CLAT 2027 examination.
The Consortium has announced the following schedule:
First mock test: November 10, 2026
Second mock test: November 20, 2026
Mode: Online
Eligible candidates: Registered CLAT 2027 UG and PG applicants
Duration: Two hours
Total questions: 120
Maximum marks: 120
Candidates can use the mock tests to assess their preparation, practise time management and become familiar with answering passage-based questions.
The official notification specifies the following marking scheme:
Correct answer: +1 mark
Incorrect answer: −0.25 marks
Unanswered question: No marks deducted
Total questions: 120
Test duration: 120 minutes
The Consortium has advised candidates to complete each mock test in a single sitting to simulate examination conditions.
However, candidates will be allowed to navigate between sections and questions during the test.
Yes. According to the notification, candidates can retake the sample tests as many times as they wish.
After submitting an attempt, candidates will be able to review their scores and performance.
The Consortium has also issued the following instructions:
Ensure a stable internet connection before beginning the test.
Read the passages carefully before answering the associated questions.
Where multiple options appear partially correct, select the most accurate and comprehensive answer.
Use the navigation arrows to move between question sets.
Click the Submit button only after completing the attempt, as submission will end the current test session.
The Consortium has clarified that it will not entertain queries regarding incorrect answers or other issues relating to the sample papers.
The Consortium has specifically cautioned candidates against treating the mock tests as an indication of the final examination pattern.
According to the notification, the format, structure, difficulty level, distribution of questions and subject matter in the sample papers are indicative only.
They do not guarantee that the actual CLAT 2027 question paper will follow the same format or difficulty level.
Candidates should therefore use the mock tests for practice rather than predicting the questions or difficulty of the final examination.
The CLAT 2027 examination is scheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Unlike the online mock tests, the actual examination will be conducted in offline mode.
CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities.
Candidates are advised to visit the official Consortium website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, for further updates regarding the mock tests and the examination.