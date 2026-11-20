The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is expected to release the CLAT 2027 admit cards soon. Candidates who have registered for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 can download their hall tickets through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, once the link is activated.

The Consortium has not yet confirmed the admit card release date or time. The examination is scheduled for December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating NLUs.

Candidates will need their registered mobile number and password to access the CLAT 2027 candidate dashboard and download their admit cards. If you have forgotten your login password, you can use the 'Forgot Password' option on the official portal to reset it.