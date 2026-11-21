The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) releases the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 admit cards for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) candidates today, November 21, 2026.
According to the official notification, registered candidates can download their admit cards from 10 AM on November 21 until 1.30 PM on December 6, 2026, through their respective application portals at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027/.
CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 6, 2026, in offline mode. The examination will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM, while eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will be allowed until 4.40 PM, as per the official schedule.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:
Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Log in to the CLAT 2027 application account using the registered mobile number and password.
Click on the 'Download Admit Card' button.
Download the admit card and save a copy.
Take a printout and check the details, including the allotted examination centre and reporting instructions.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well before the deadline rather than waiting until examination day.
The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates should carefully read the instructions printed on their admit cards before reporting to the examination centre.
Important precautions include:
Verify the examination centre address and reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
Reach the allotted venue according to the reporting instructions to avoid last-minute difficulties.
Carry a printed admit card and the identification documents specified in the examination instructions.
Follow the directions of invigilators regarding seating arrangements, distribution of question papers and answer sheets.
Avoid carrying prohibited electronic devices or other restricted materials into the examination hall.
Check the question booklet and answer sheet carefully before beginning the examination.
Candidates should follow the final instructions issued by the Consortium and those printed on their admit cards regarding permitted items, entry deadlines and examination hall procedures.
As CLAT 2027 will be conducted offline, candidates should be familiar with the OMR-based answer-marking process.
Candidates should ensure that they enter the required particulars correctly on the answer sheet and mark their responses according to the instructions provided with the question booklet.
They should also avoid making unnecessary marks, damaging the OMR sheet or attempting to alter responses in a manner not permitted by the examination instructions.
The Consortium's published UG question paper format confirms that each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Candidates should therefore consider the negative marking provision while attempting questions.