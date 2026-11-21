The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) releases the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 admit cards for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) candidates today, November 21, 2026.

According to the official notification, registered candidates can download their admit cards from 10 AM on November 21 until 1.30 PM on December 6, 2026, through their respective application portals at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027/.

CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 6, 2026, in offline mode. The examination will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM, while eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will be allowed until 4.40 PM, as per the official schedule.