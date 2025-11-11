Civil Services Mains paper postponed in Manipur after mix-up, rescheduled for Nov 22

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed two papers of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 following a question paper mix-up at an Imphal centre.
The rescheduled date for the affected papers is November 22.
The incident occurred on Sunday during the morning session at the Imphal centre, where candidates scheduled to write the General Studies Paper-III were mistakenly given the question paper for General Studies Paper-IV.
The error was detected soon after the exam began, leading to confusion among candidates.
In response, the Commission cancelled both GS Paper-III and Paper-IV for the day to maintain fairness.
The examination, which commenced on November 7 and was initially set to conclude on Sunday, is being held across two centres, Imphal and Guwahati.
Officials confirmed that fresh arrangements are being made, and candidates will now take the postponed papers on the revised date.