Civil Services Mains paper postponed in Manipur after mix-up, rescheduled for Nov 22

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed two papers of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 following a question paper mix-up at an Imphal centre.

The rescheduled date for the affected papers is November 22.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the morning session at the Imphal centre, where candidates scheduled to write the General Studies Paper-III were mistakenly given the question paper for General Studies Paper-IV.