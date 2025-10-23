CISCE to announce ICSE and ISC 2026 exam dates soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the datesheet for the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams in the coming weeks. While the exact date and time for the schedule release are yet to be confirmed, candidates can expect the timetables to be available on the official website, cisceboard.org , where they can access subject-wise exam dates, timings, and practical schedules.

Historical trends in datesheet releases

Following past patterns, CISCE has typically announced its exam timetables on the following dates: March 1, 2021, March 3, 2022, December 1, 2023, and November 25, 2024.

Based on this trend, the ICSE and ISC 2026 datesheets are likely to be released in the first week of November 2025. For reference, the 2025 ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 18 to March 27, and the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 13 to April 5.

Steps to download ICSE datesheet 2026

To access the ICSE Datesheet for 2026, candidates should follow these steps:

- Visit the official website: cisceboard.org .

- On the homepage, locate the link for the ICSE Datesheet 2026.

- Click the link to open a PDF displaying the schedule.

- Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Steps to download ISC datesheet 2026

To obtain the ISC Datesheet for 2026, candidates should:

- Go to the official website: cisceboard.org .

- Navigate to the latest news tab on the homepage.

- Click on the link labelled ISC Datesheet 2026.

- A PDF with all details will appear on the screen.

- Review the schedule, download the PDF, and keep it for future reference.

CBSE exam schedule for 2026

In contrast, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released its 2026 board exam datesheet. The exams are scheduled to begin in February 2026, with practical exams starting January 1, 2026. For winter-bound schools, practical exams will be held in November 2025.

CBSE Term 2 exams are set to commence in April 2026, following the announcement of Term 1 results. The CBSE datesheet includes subject-wise exam dates, timings, and student guidelines, available for review on the official CBSE website.