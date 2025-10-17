CISCE likely to conduct ICSE, ISC board exams in February 2026

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam date sheets for 2026 soon on its official website, cisce.org .

In previous years, CISCE has usually published the exam schedule by December or January, giving students the rest of the academic year to prepare.

Once released, students can download the timetable in PDF format without login credentials. The exam schedule will provide subject-wise exam dates, timings, and guidelines.

Students can follow the steps below to download the ICSE board exam 2026 date sheet:

Visit the official website of the Board, cisce.org

Search for the ICSE 2026 exam dates and click on the link

The ICSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF will appear on the screen

Download the ICSE board exam routine 2026

As per Shiksha, the ICSE and ISC board exams 2026 are expected to be held between February and March 2026 in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 exams will last between 2 to 2.5 hours, carrying a maximum of 80 marks per paper, while Class 12 exams will be 3 hours long, evaluated for 70-100 marks depending on the subject.

This year, the ISC exams began on 14 February 2025 with English Paper 1, followed by Literature in English on 17 February, Economics on 18 February, and Mathematics on 3 March 2025. Similarly, the ICSE exams started around 17 February 2025 with English Language Paper 1 and ended by 24 March 2025 with Biology. It is expected that the ICSE & ISC board exams 2026 will follow a similar schedule.

No changes have been introduced in the exam pattern, and CISCE will conduct the exams once for the academic session. Students are urged to regularly visit the CISCE website for official updates and follow exam guidelines.