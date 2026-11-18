The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the timetable for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations 2027. It has announced that the CGBSE Class 10 High School Certificate examinations will be held from March 13 and continue till April 5. The CGBSE Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations will be conducted from March 12 to April 8, 2027.

The Board has released the Chhattisgarh Board timetable 2027 subject-wise for classes 10 and 12 separately on the official website. The examinations will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students are advised to check the instructions on their respective admit cards and reach their examination centres before the commencement of the exam.

CGBSE Class 10 Main Exam Timetable 2027