The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Lecturer recruitment examination (LSL26) tomorrow, November 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
According to the official examination instructions, the written examination for Lecturer posts under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh, will be conducted on November 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 12.15 PM.
The examination will be held at designated centres in five divisional headquarters across Chhattisgarh.
Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card link is activated:
Visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
Open the admit card section on the homepage.
Click on the LSL26 Lecturer recruitment examination admit card link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Submit the details to view the admit card.
Download and print the hall ticket for examination day.
Candidates must reach their allotted examination centres at least two hours before the examination begins. The main entrance will close 30 minutes before the scheduled examination time, at 9.30 AM.
Candidates must carry a printed admit card, an original photo identity document and a black or blue ballpoint pen.
The examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. Each correct answer will receive one mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
Candidates are advised to check their examination centre details and follow the instructions printed on their admit cards.