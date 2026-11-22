The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Lecturer recruitment examination (LSL26) tomorrow, November 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

According to the official examination instructions, the written examination for Lecturer posts under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh, will be conducted on November 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 12.15 PM.

The examination will be held at designated centres in five divisional headquarters across Chhattisgarh.