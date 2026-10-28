CG SET Result 2026: Know how to download merit list at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) is all set to declare the exam results of Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2026. It has not confirmed the CG SET results 2026 date yet. Candidates who had appeared for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test exam can access their results on the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. One should use their valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth or password to check results.

The CG Vyapam has conducted the CG SET exam on October 4, 2026. The exam authority has released the model answer keys for General Paper-I, English, Economics and Political Science on October 21, 2026. Candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys till October 26. While, the objections for Economics and Political Science are allowed until 3 pm on October 28.

How to check CG SET results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CG SET at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Find the CG SET results link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Navigate to the results page

Step 4: Fill the valid login credentials

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The CG SET results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need

The CG Vyapam is likely to release the CG SET merit list along with results. Candidates can download CG SET merit list 2026 pdf by enetring the valid login credentials.