CG SET Answer Key 2026 Released for Paper 1, English and Hindi: Objections open until October 26

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the provisional answer keys for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2026. The model answers for Paper I (General), Paper II English and Paper II Hindi were published on October 21, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official websites, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in and cgssb.cgstate.gov.in.

The CG SET 2026 examination was conducted on October 4, 2026, to determine eligibility under the state's higher education system.

According to the official notifications, candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer keys can submit objections online until October 26, 2026, at 3 PM.