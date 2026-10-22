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CG SET Answer Key 2026 Released for Paper 1, English and Hindi: Objections open until October 26

CG SET Answer Key 2026 has been released for Paper 1 (General), English and Hindi. Candidates can raise objections until October 26, 3 PM, by paying ₹50 per question. Check the download and objection process.
CG SET Answer Key 2026 Released
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The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the provisional answer keys for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2026. The model answers for Paper I (General), Paper II English and Paper II Hindi were published on October 21, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official websites, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in and cgssb.cgstate.gov.in.

The CG SET 2026 examination was conducted on October 4, 2026, to determine eligibility under the state's higher education system.

According to the official notifications, candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer keys can submit objections online until October 26, 2026, at 3 PM.

CG SET Answer Key 2026: Important dates

  • Examination date: October 4, 2026

  • Provisional answer key release: October 21, 2026

  • Last date to raise objections: October 26, 2026

  • Objection submission deadline: 3 PM

  • Objection fee: Rs 50 per question

How to download CG SET Answer Key 2026?

  1. Visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

  2. Open the Model Answers section.

  3. Look for the CG SET 2026 answer key notification.

  4. Select the relevant paper or subject.

  5. Download the model answer key and compare it with your responses.

CG SET Answer Key 2026: How to raise objections?

Candidates wishing to challenge an answer must log in to the objection portal using their registered mobile number and password.

After logging in, they should select the relevant question, submit their objection and pay the prescribed fee of ₹50 per question.

The board has instructed candidates to follow the procedure available in the objection portal and upload supporting documents before completing their submission.

Objections submitted by post or in person will not be accepted. The board has also clarified that objections submitted without payment of the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete.

What happens after the objection deadline?

The board will examine the objections received within the stipulated period. Subject experts will review the challenges and take a final decision on the disputed answers.

The decisions of the subject experts will be final and binding, according to the official notifications.

Candidates are advised to complete the objection process well before the deadline and retain the acknowledgement for future reference.

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