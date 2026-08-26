CG NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Released: Raipur leads cutoff race; check college-wise cutoffs

CG NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 has been released for MBBS and BDS admissions. The DME, Chhattisgarh, has published the provisional allotment list on August 25, giving candidates the first clear picture of how competitive medical seats have been this year.
The Round 1 allotment data shows a sharp difference in demand across government medical colleges. While Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College (JNMC), Raipur remains the most competitive option, several newer government colleges have also recorded closing ranks in the 500–700 range for the UR category.
At JNMC Raipur, the UR, no subcategory, both-gender seats opened at a state rank of 4 with a NEET score of 625 and closed at 64 with 583 marks. The female UR category was even tighter, with the opening rank at 1 and closing rank at 47, corresponding to 589 marks
Even among reserved categories, competition remained substantial. The OBC category, for example, closed at state rank 116 with 569 marks, while SC seats closed at rank 815 with 503 marks
Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur followed closely. Its UR category opened at state rank 89 with 576 marks and closed at rank 139 with 564 marks. The OBC category closed at rank 178 with 557 marks
This suggests that candidates with relatively strong NEET scores continue to prefer the established government colleges before considering newer options
At Government Medical College Manendragarh, UR seats closed at state rank 718 with 508 marks, while the OBC category closed at rank 740 with 507 marks.
At Government Medical College Janjgir-Champa, UR seats closed at 660 with 511 marks, while OBC seats closed at rank 698 with 509 marks. Government Medical College Kabirdham recorded a UR closing rank of 671 with 510 marks.
Similarly, Government Medical College Geedam, Dantewada closed its UR category at rank 765 with 506 marks, while Government Medical College Kunkuri-Jashpur closed at rank 733 with 507 marks.
The Round 1 data shows that NEET score alone does not determine the cutoff. Category, gender, subcategory and the specific college all significantly influence the final closing rank.
For example, at Government Medical College Mahasamund, UR seats closed at rank 560 with 516 marks, whereas ST seats extended to rank 4,946 with 367 marks. At Kanker, the UR closing rank was 597 with 514 marks, while ST seats extended to rank 4,861 with 371 marks.
Private colleges show an even wider spread. At Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences, MBBS management-quota UR seats closed at rank 1,086 with 492 marks, while the NRI quota listed an allotment at rank 8,983 with 211 marks.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 should also pay close attention to the scrutiny and admission schedule. The Chhattisgarh counselling authority has specified physical scrutiny/admission procedures after allotment, with candidates required to complete document verification within the prescribed deadline.