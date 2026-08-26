CG NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Released: Raipur leads cutoff race; check college-wise cutoffs

Category-wise trend offers an important takeaway

The Round 1 data shows that NEET score alone does not determine the cutoff. Category, gender, subcategory and the specific college all significantly influence the final closing rank.

For example, at Government Medical College Mahasamund, UR seats closed at rank 560 with 516 marks, whereas ST seats extended to rank 4,946 with 367 marks. At Kanker, the UR closing rank was 597 with 514 marks, while ST seats extended to rank 4,861 with 371 marks.

Private colleges show an even wider spread. At Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences, MBBS management-quota UR seats closed at rank 1,086 with 492 marks, while the NRI quota listed an allotment at rank 8,983 with 211 marks.