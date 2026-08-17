CG NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2026: Choice filling ends today; merit List on August 18

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2026 has reached an important stage, with the choice filling and locking window closing today, August 17. Candidates registered for the state counselling process must complete and lock their preferred medical and dental colleges by the deadline.
According to the Round 1 schedule issued by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, choice filling and locking began on August 9 and will remain open until August 17. The merit list and NRI eligible list will be published on August 18, giving candidates the next major update in the counselling process.
After the merit list is released, the seat allotment process is scheduled for August 19, while the Round 1 allotment result is expected on August 20. Candidates allotted seats will subsequently have to complete scrutiny and admission formalities at the concerned institute between August 21 and August 27.
With choice locking ending today, candidates should carefully review their preferences before the window closes, as the choices submitted will play a key role in the subsequent seat allotment process.
Fresh registration for the counselling process closed on August 16, and the deadline was not extended. As AIQ 15 per cent NEET UG seat allotment is scheduled for August 19, CG has decided to release the state-level seat allotment result for 85 percent seats on August 20.