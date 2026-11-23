The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB), also known as CG Vyapam, has released the admit cards for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 (LSL26) today, November 23, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets through the official candidate portal at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 12.15 PM, at examination centres in five divisional headquarters across Chhattisgarh.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 854 Lecturer vacancies under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh.

Candidates must download their admit cards and check the examination centre address, reporting instructions and other details before the examination.