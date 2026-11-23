The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB), also known as CG Vyapam, has released the admit cards for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 (LSL26) today, November 23, 2026. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets through the official candidate portal at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in.
The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 12.15 PM, at examination centres in five divisional headquarters across Chhattisgarh.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 854 Lecturer vacancies under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh.
Candidates must download their admit cards and check the examination centre address, reporting instructions and other details before the examination.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
Visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
Open the Admit Card section.
Select the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 (LSL26) link.
Log in using the registered mobile number, password and captcha.
Download the admit card and take a printout.
Direct admit card login: CG Vyapam Candidate Portal
Candidates must report to their examination centres at least two hours before the examination begins. The main entrance will close at 9.30 AM, and candidates arriving after the closure will not be permitted to enter.
Candidates must carry a printed admit card, an original photo identity document and a black or blue ballpoint pen.
The examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded one mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
Candidates are advised to visit the examination centre in advance and follow the instructions mentioned on their hall tickets.