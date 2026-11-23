The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) is expected to release the admit cards for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 on Monday, November 23. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, once the link is activated.
The recruitment examination, listed under the examination code LSL26, is being conducted to fill Lecturer vacancies in the state. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready to access the admit card after its release.
The examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026 (Sunday), from 10 am to 12.15 pm. It will be conducted at examination centres across five divisional headquarters in Chhattisgarh. Candidates should check the examination centre allotted to them after downloading the admit card.
How to download CG Lecturer Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets once the link is made available:
Visit the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
Navigate to the admit card section on the homepage.
Select the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 (LSL26) link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Submit the details to view the admit card.
Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.
CG Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Examination details
The recruitment drive aims to fill 854 Lecturer vacancies under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh. The posts are divided between two cadres, with 424 vacancies in the E cadre and 430 in the T cadre. The recruitment covers eight subjects, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Physics, Political Science, History, Geography and Economics.
The written examination will comprise 100 objective-type questions carrying one mark each. Candidates will have two hours and 15 minutes to complete the examination. As per the examination instructions, 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
Important instructions for candidates
Candidates are required to reach their allotted examination centres at least two hours before the commencement of the examination. The main entrance gates will close at 9.30 am, 30 minutes before the examination begins.
They must carry a printed copy of the admit card, an original photo identity proof and a blue or black ballpoint pen. Candidates should also verify the details printed on the hall ticket, including their name, examination centre and other particulars, before appearing for the examination.
The examination board has advised candidates to refer to the official website for updates regarding the admit card and examination-related instructions.