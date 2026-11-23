The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) is expected to release the admit cards for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 on Monday, November 23. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, once the link is activated.

The recruitment examination, listed under the examination code LSL26, is being conducted to fill Lecturer vacancies in the state. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready to access the admit card after its release.

The examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026 (Sunday), from 10 am to 12.15 pm. It will be conducted at examination centres across five divisional headquarters in Chhattisgarh. Candidates should check the examination centre allotted to them after downloading the admit card.