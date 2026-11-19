The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB), also known as CG Vyapam, is expected to release the admit cards for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 (LSL26) on November 23. Candidates who registered for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, once the link is activated.

According to the official examination schedule, the CG Lecturer Recruitment 2026 written examination is tentatively scheduled for November 29, 2026, from 10 am to 12.15 pm. The examination will be conducted at five divisional headquarters across Chhattisgarh.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 854 Lecturer vacancies under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh. These include 424 vacancies in the E cadre and 430 in the T cadre.