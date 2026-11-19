The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB), also known as CG Vyapam, is expected to release the admit cards for the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 (LSL26) on November 23. Candidates who registered for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, once the link is activated.
According to the official examination schedule, the CG Lecturer Recruitment 2026 written examination is tentatively scheduled for November 29, 2026, from 10 am to 12.15 pm. The examination will be conducted at five divisional headquarters across Chhattisgarh.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 854 Lecturer vacancies under the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh. These include 424 vacancies in the E cadre and 430 in the T cadre.
Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card link is activated:
Visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
Navigate to the 'Admit Card' section.
Select the Lecturer Recruitment Examination 2026 (LSL26) link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.
Candidates must report to their allotted examination centres at least two hours before the examination begins. As per the official instructions, the main entrance will close at 9.30 am, 30 minutes before the examination starts.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card, an original photo identity document and a blue or black ballpoint pen.
The examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered within two hours and 15 minutes. Each question will carry one mark, while one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
Candidates are advised to check their examination centre details carefully after downloading the admit card. Those facing difficulties can contact the CG Vyapam helpline at 0771-2972780 or 8269801982 during working hours.
The admit card release date and examination date are tentative, as specified in the official schedule. Candidates should check the recruitment portal regularly for updates.