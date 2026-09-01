CG Exam Calendar 2027 Out: PET, PPHT, BEd, MCA and TET Dates Announced

According to the calendar, PPT and Pre BEd are scheduled for May 2, followed by PET and Pre M.Sc Nursing on May 9. PPHT and Pre Post Basic Nursing will be held on May 23, while Pre D.El.Ed. is scheduled for May 30.

For candidates preparing for teaching eligibility examinations, the calendar lists TET on September 26, 2027, while the State Eligibility Test (SET) is scheduled for October 3.