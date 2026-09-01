CG Exam Calendar 2027 Out: PET, PPHT, BEd, MCA and TET Dates Announced

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has released the examination calendar for 2027, giving candidates an early view of the examination schedule for the coming academic and recruitment cycle. The calendar was issued on August 31, 2026, through order number CGSSB/Exam/2026/3624. The official calendar is available through the CG Vyapam website.
The schedule covers examinations from January to December 2027, including recruitment examinations as well as several major entrance tests. For students planning to pursue engineering, pharmacy, teacher education or computer applications, the dates of PET, PPHT, Pre BEd and Pre MCA are particularly significant.
According to the calendar, PPT and Pre BEd are scheduled for May 2, followed by PET and Pre M.Sc Nursing on May 9. PPHT and Pre Post Basic Nursing will be held on May 23, while Pre D.El.Ed. is scheduled for May 30.
For candidates preparing for teaching eligibility examinations, the calendar lists TET on September 26, 2027, while the State Eligibility Test (SET) is scheduled for October 3.
The dates above are taken from the one-page official calendar dated August 31, 2026, which lists 25 scheduled/reserved examination slots for 2027.
Chattisgah is the first state to announce dates for various entrance exams for the year 2027. The dates for various national-level exams like JEE Main, BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEE etc are still awaited.