CG BEd, DElEd Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released: Confirm admission by August 21

Chhattisgarh State Council of Educational Research and Training released the CG BEd, DElEd Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 on August 19 at cgscert.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can use their roll number, password, and security PIN to download the allotment status. The last date to confirm admission is August 21, and those seeking a better allotment can choose the upgrade option.
CG BEd, DElEd Round 1 final opening and closing ranks list is now available. Students choosing an upgrade option and waiting for the second round can check the OR-CR to understand the cutoffs. This will help predict admission chances in the second phase and upgrade college preferences accordingly.
Students who fail to complete admission confirmation on August 21 will lose the allotted seat and the chance to participate in further rounds. The list of vacant seats available for the second round will be displayed after Round 1 admission formalities conclude. The second-round provisional seatseat allotment will be released on August 25,, and the final allotment list will be available on August 27.
SCERET CG is conducting 4 rounds of seat allotment in the Phase 1 counselling, and the process will conclude on September 19. The second phase counselling begins on September 22 and will include two rounds of seat allotment. However, seat allotment is subject to seat availability.