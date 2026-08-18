CG BEd, DElEd Round 1 Cut-offs 2026: Opening and closing ranks reveal where competition is highest

The D.El.Ed cutoffs for Round 1 are diverse. J.R.D College of Education, Pamgarh recorded an All India OP opening rank of 7, closing at 1,254, while its State OP category moved from 1,360 to 2,887.

Government institutes also show strong competition. At DIET Janjgir, the Science State OP category opened at Rank 8 and closed at 369, while the BC category moved from 374 to 450.

However, the D.El.Ed list also extends to much higher ranks in specific categories. Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute, Naya Raipur, for instance, recorded a State SP closing rank of 21,775.