CG BEd, DElEd Round 1 Cut-offs 2026: Opening and closing ranks reveal where competition is highest

The Chhattisgarh BEd and DElEd Round 1 Phase 1 provisional allotment has thrown up a wide range of opening and closing ranks, giving candidates a clearer picture of how competitive different colleges and categories were in the first phase counselling. The official OR-CR data is dated August 17, 2026 and lists opening rank, opening pre-BEd/DElEd score, closing rank and closing score for each quota and category.
One of the clearest takeaways from the B.Ed data is that there is no single statewide closing rank. Competition changes sharply depending on the institute, quota and category. At Shaskiya Shikshak Shiksha Mahavidyalaya, Raipur, the State OP category opened at Rank 1 with a score of 88 and closed at Rank 113 with a score of 76 — among the most competitive B.Ed colleges in the list.
At the other end, some seats remained available at considerably higher ranks. For example, Uday Mahavidyalaya's State ST category opened at 17,124 and closed at 20,178, with the closing score falling to 19.
Shaskiya Shikshak Shiksha Mahavidyalaya, Raipur: State OP — 1 to 113
CMD College, Bilaspur: State OP — 868 to 1,671; All India OP — 155 to 849.
Bhilai Maitri College: State OP — 3,107 to 7,337
The D.El.Ed cutoffs for Round 1 are diverse. J.R.D College of Education, Pamgarh recorded an All India OP opening rank of 7, closing at 1,254, while its State OP category moved from 1,360 to 2,887.
Government institutes also show strong competition. At DIET Janjgir, the Science State OP category opened at Rank 8 and closed at 369, while the BC category moved from 374 to 450.
However, the D.El.Ed list also extends to much higher ranks in specific categories. Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute, Naya Raipur, for instance, recorded a State SP closing rank of 21,775.