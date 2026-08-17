CG BEd, DElEd Merit List 2026: Check which claim objections will be accepted

Candidates participating in the CG BEd and DElEd admission process 2026 should pay close attention to the claim-objection rules before the first merit list is finalised on August 19. The counselling process for admissions to BEd and DElEd courses in Chhattisgarh is underway, with candidates allotted seats based on their examination marks, category, cadre, and college choices.
According to the counselling schedule available for CG Pre BEd and Pre DElEd 2026, the first provisional list for claim objections is scheduled for August 17, while the first merit list is scheduled for August 19. The claim objection window and merit list will be declared on the official website - cgscert.admissions.nic.in
Through the claim objection window, candidates cannot file claim objections for every discrepancy. The counselling instructions specify that objections can be considered when a candidate believes that a lower-scoring candidate with the same domicile, category and cadre has been allotted a college that was also among their choices. Candidates raising such an objection must provide supporting documents.
Lower marks, but selection made: Candidates can object if another candidate with lower marks has been selected for a college that was also among their choices.
Same eligibility factors: The candidate raising the objection and the selected candidate should have the same domicile, category and cadre.
Category matters: For this purpose, category refers to SC, ST or OBC.
Cadre matters: Cadre includes Women, Freedom Fighter, Divyang and Ex-Servicemen categories.
Supporting documents required: Candidates must provide valid documentary proof while submitting such an objection.
DElEd government institutions: In cases involving government DIET/B.T.I. institutions, objections can also be considered where candidates belong to the same subject group (Science or non-Science), but a candidate with lower marks has been selected.
Mistakes while entering category or cadre
Errors related to domicile
Mistakes in the candidate's name, father's name or mother's name
Accidentally selecting the wrong college option
Failure to submit college choices
Failure to fill the counselling form due to unavoidable circumstances
Candidates should not file an objection to correct a personal or form-filling error. The claim-objection window is primarily meant to flag apparent discrepancies in the selection/allotment process.