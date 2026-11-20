The upcoming Census 2027 exercise has prompted changes to Class 10 and 12 board examination schedules in Rajasthan and West Bengal, with both states deciding to postpone their examinations due to the deployment of teachers for Census duties. Karnataka, meanwhile, has retained its examination schedule despite a request from Census authorities to postpone the exams.

According to the schedule notified by the Union government, the population enumeration phase of Census 2027 will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, in most states and Union Territories, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5.

As teachers are expected to be involved in the enumeration exercise, some state education boards have begun revising their examination schedules to avoid disruptions.