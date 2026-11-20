The upcoming Census 2027 exercise has prompted changes to Class 10 and 12 board examination schedules in Rajasthan and West Bengal, with both states deciding to postpone their examinations due to the deployment of teachers for Census duties. Karnataka, meanwhile, has retained its examination schedule despite a request from Census authorities to postpone the exams.
According to the schedule notified by the Union government, the population enumeration phase of Census 2027 will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, in most states and Union Territories, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5.
As teachers are expected to be involved in the enumeration exercise, some state education boards have begun revising their examination schedules to avoid disruptions.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and 12 examinations scheduled to begin on February 16, 2027.
The board announced the decision on November 14, citing the deployment of teachers for Census-related duties during February.
The examinations are now expected to be conducted after February. However, RBSE has not yet released the revised subject-wise timetable.
Students have been advised to follow the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for updates.
West Bengal has also decided to defer its Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations in view of Census 2027.
The state's School Education Department has prepared revised examination schedules and forwarded them to the state secretariat for approval.
According to the proposed timetable, the Madhyamik examinations will be conducted from March 2 to 16, 2027, while the Higher Secondary examinations are proposed from March 19 to April 12.
State Education Minister Dipak Barman confirmed that the examinations would be delayed because of the Census exercise.
However, the revised subject-wise schedules are yet to receive final approval.
Unlike Rajasthan and West Bengal, Karnataka has retained its Class 10 and 12 examination schedule.
The Directorate of Census Operations had reportedly requested the Karnataka School Education Department to postpone the commencement of the II PUC examinations from February 27 to March 6, 2027, to ensure the availability of teachers for enumeration duties.
However, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) subsequently released the final examination timetable without implementing the proposed postponement.
According to the final schedule, the II PUC Examination 1 will be conducted from February 27 to March 18, while SSLC Examination 1 is scheduled from March 22 to April 5, 2027.
The population enumeration exercise is scheduled to coincide with the board examination season in several states. However, no Census-related postponement has been officially confirmed for other major state boards in the reports reviewed.
The impact will depend on the examination schedules and the arrangements made by the respective state governments for teachers assigned to Census duties.
Students are advised to rely on official state board notifications rather than reports suggesting possible postponements without confirmation.
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