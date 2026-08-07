CBSE to Announce KVS, NVS, and EMRS Tier-II Recruitment Results Starting Mid-August 2026

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official press release addressing circulating media rumours regarding the Tier-II recruitment examination results for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

According to the notification signed by the Director (CTET), the Tier-II recruitment examinations were conducted in March 2026 across 68 disciplines and are currently in the final evaluation stages.

The board clarified that while the display of answer keys, candidate OMR sheet images, and the evaluation of objective papers are already completed, the physical evaluation of over 2.1 lakh descriptive answer books is currently ongoing at an advanced stage.

Phased Declaration Planned

Addressing candidate anxiety caused by unverified media reports, the CBSE confirmed that Tier-II results will be declared in phases, with the process commencing in the middle of August 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill various teaching and administrative posts across KVS, NVS, and EMRS institutions nationwide.

Notice to Candidates

The board strongly advised candidates not to pay attention to rumours or unverified claims regarding early result dates circulating on social media and unofficial news outlets.