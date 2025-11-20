CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 registration closing TODAY

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be closing registration for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 on November 20.

Girl students interested in applying for the scholarship plan can find a direct link to apply on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in .

This deadline is for submitting fresh applications for the scholarship programme for this year, as well as renewing the scholarship awarded in 2024.

The scholarship is awarded to meritorious girl children who are the only child of their parents and have scored 70 per cent or above in the CBSE Class 10 examination.

Eligible students must be pursuing their Class 11 or 12 studies in CBSE-affiliated schools where the monthly tuition fee does not exceed Rs 2,500.

Only those who have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination in 2025 will be considered for the current cycle, ensuring the scheme benefits newly promoted senior secondary students.

Additionally, students are eligible only if their family income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum.

To apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship, candidates can follow the steps outlined below.