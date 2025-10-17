CBSE releases Class 10, 12 practical exam dates for winter-bound schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the schedule for practical exams for the 2025-26 academic year, allowing winter-bound schools to finish them between November 6 and December 6.

“Accordingly the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2025-26 for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025," reads the official notice.

Examinations for non-winter-bound regions will begin on January 1, 2026.

Schools have been directed to create a list of eligible candidates while also coordinating with regional officers for external examiners and observers. Internal assessments for Class 10 will only be conducted once. Practical examinations can be held in many sessions, depending on the availability of the lab.

Once the marks are uploaded, no adjustments are allowed, and any malpractice or unfair means will be reported to the board.

Here’s how candidates can download the notice:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Go to the main website link

Search for the winter-bound schools datesheet link on the homepage

Check the notice

Download and save it for further use

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 theory board exams for 2026 will begin on February 17, according to the board's tentative timetable. The Class 10 examinations will end on March 9, and the Class 12 exams will end on April 9, 2026.

Students should be aware that Class 10 will take two sets of board exams, with the second set beginning on May 15 and ending on June 1, 2026.