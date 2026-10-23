Exams

CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027: Last date today for Class 10, 12 applications without late fee

CBSE private candidate registration for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 closes without a late fee on October 23. Eligible students can still apply during the late-fee window beginning October 24.
CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027
CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027Representative official website image of CBSE
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the regular application window for Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates appearing in the 2027 board examinations today, October 23, 2026.

Eligible candidates can submit their examination forms through the official CBSE private candidate portal at cbse.gov.in. Applications submitted within the regular window will not attract a late fee.

However, candidates who miss the October 23 deadline will have another opportunity to apply by paying an additional late fee of Rs 2,000.

CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027: Important dates

  • Application process began: October 8, 2026

  • Last date without late fee: October 23, 2026

  • Late-fee application window: October 24–30, 2026

  • Additional late fee: Rs 2,000 per candidate

  • Examination session: February–April 2027

Who can apply for CBSE private examinations?

The private candidate facility is intended for eligible students appearing under categories specified by CBSE.

These include candidates placed in the Essential Repeat or Compartment categories, eligible candidates seeking improvement of performance and certain candidates who could not complete or clear their earlier examinations.

The eligibility conditions vary depending on the examination, year of appearance and candidate category. Applicants should check the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 circular before submitting their forms.

CBSE private candidate examination fee

For candidates applying from India, the prescribed examination fee is Rs 320 per subject. The fee is Rs 1,100 per subject for candidates in Nepal and Rs 2,200 per subject for those in other countries.

Candidates applying during the late-fee window must pay an additional Rs 2,000, apart from the applicable examination fee.

How to apply for CBSE Private Candidate Exam 2027?

  1. Visit www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/private/pvt.html.

  2. Open the online application link for the Private Candidate Examination Main 2027.

  3. Select the applicable examination and candidate category.

  4. Enter the required details and upload the prescribed documents.

  5. Pay the examination fee online.

  6. Submit the form and retain the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates should verify their personal details, subjects and examination city before final submission. CBSE has advised applicants to follow the prescribed eligibility and application instructions.

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