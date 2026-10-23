CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027: Last date today for Class 10, 12 applications without late fee

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the regular application window for Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates appearing in the 2027 board examinations today, October 23, 2026.

Eligible candidates can submit their examination forms through the official CBSE private candidate portal at cbse.gov.in. Applications submitted within the regular window will not attract a late fee.

However, candidates who miss the October 23 deadline will have another opportunity to apply by paying an additional late fee of Rs 2,000.