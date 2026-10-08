CBSE Private Candidate Eligibility 2027: Who can apply for Class 10, 12 board exams? Check rules and deadlines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the eligibility criteria and examination form submission schedule for private candidates appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027. The application process begins on October 8, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms through the board's official website.
According to two notices issued on October 7, the facility is intended for eligible former CBSE students seeking to clear examinations, improve their marks or appear under specified categories. Not every student can apply as a private candidate, and the eligibility conditions differ depending on the candidate's previous examination result.
CBSE has identified the following categories for Class 10 and Class 12:
Essential Repeat: Candidates from the 2025–26 session whose results were declared Essential Repeat in the 2026 board examinations.
Compartment: Candidates placed in Compartment in the 2026 main or supplementary examinations, subject to the category-specific conditions.
Previous-year failures: Candidates declared Fail or Essential Repeat in the board examinations held from 2021 to 2026.
Improvement of Performance: Candidates who passed the 2026 board examinations and wish to improve their marks in one or more subjects, subject to CBSE's prescribed conditions.
Candidates who completed their regular course of study and received a roll number but could not appear in the 2026 examination are also covered under the eligibility provisions specified in the respective notices.
Important Clarification |
Compartment versus Essential Repeat: Class 12 candidates placed in Compartment in one subject can opt to appear in all previously attempted subjects, but must select the Essential Repeat category. For Class 10, the corresponding provision applies to candidates placed in Compartment in two subjects.
Previous roll number: CBSE states that fresh roll numbers will be allotted for the 2027 examinations, although candidates must provide their previous examination details during registration.
Sources: CBSE Class 10 private candidate notice, October 7, 2026, pages 1, 6–10; CBSE Class 12 private candidate notice, October 7, 2026, pages 1, 5–10.
Online application begins: October 8, 2026
Last date without late fee: October 23, 2026
Application with late fee: October 24–30, 2026
Late fee: Rs 2,000 in addition to the prescribed examination fee
Board examinations: February–March–April 2027
For candidates in India, the examination fee is Rs 320 per subject. Candidates applying from Nepal must pay Rs 1,100 per subject, while those from other countries must pay Rs 2,200 per subject.
Class 12 candidates may also have to pay the applicable practical examination fee, depending on their subjects and examination category.
Candidates must visit cbse.gov.in and access the private candidate application facility.
Applicants should select the appropriate examination category, verify their previous roll number and examination details, complete the required information, upload the prescribed photograph and signature, and pay the examination fee online.
CBSE has clarified that applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Forms submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.
Candidates should also ensure that their category and subject selection match the eligibility conditions in the official notice. Submission of a form and payment of fees alone do not guarantee permission to appear in the examination.