CBSE Private Candidate Eligibility 2027: Who can apply for Class 10, 12 board exams? Check rules and deadlines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the eligibility criteria and examination form submission schedule for private candidates appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027. The application process begins on October 8, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms through the board's official website.

According to two notices issued on October 7, the facility is intended for eligible former CBSE students seeking to clear examinations, improve their marks or appear under specified categories. Not every student can apply as a private candidate, and the eligibility conditions differ depending on the candidate's previous examination result.