CBSE LOC 2026-27: Class 10, 12 list of candidates submission begins; date sheet expected soon

CBSE LOC 2026-27: Fee details

For candidates in India, the examination fee for five subjects is Rs 1,600 per candidate, while an additional subject carries a fee of Rs 320 per subject. Different fee slabs apply to candidates studying in Nepal and other countries.

The Board has asked schools to verify important information, including the candidate's name, father's/mother's/guardian's name, date of birth, subject combination and category, before finalising the LOC. Schools have also been advised to ensure that only eligible and bona fide students are sponsored for the examinations.

CBSE has specifically cautioned schools that changes in subject, admission and other candidate details after the prescribed deadlines may not be permitted. The circular also provides detailed instructions for corrections, photographs, subject combinations and finalisation of the LOC.

Schools are advised to follow the official circular and complete the LOC process within the prescribed schedule.