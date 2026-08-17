CBSE KVS, NVS Tier-II Results 2026: Phase-wise results declared for PGT, TGT, Finance Officer and Stenographer

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the phase-wise declaration of results for the Tier-II Recruitment Examination 2026 conducted for teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).
According to the official press release dated August 17, 2026, results have been declared in the first phase for four posts — PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer and Stenographer Grade-I.
Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check their result status by logging into the application portal using their credentials. The result will be available through the candidate login on the official examination portal.
CBSE has also clarified that candidates for whom organisation or region preference between KVS and NVS is applicable, as specified in the Recruitment Notification, must submit their preference through the application portal.
For candidates shortlisted for the posts of PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science) and Finance Officer, interview call letters will be made available through their respective application logins after the interview schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS and NVS.
Similarly, candidates shortlisted for Stenographer Grade-I will receive their Skill Test call letters through their application login once the Skill Test schedule is finalised.
CBSE stated that results for the remaining posts are being finalised and will be declared in phases over the next few days. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS for further updates.
The Board further clarified that the results for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Tier-II Recruitment Examination will be announced separately through the official EMRS/NESTS website.