CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Second phase results declared for PGT, TGT and Non-Teaching posts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the second phase of Tier-II recruitment examination results for various teaching and non-teaching posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The results were declared on August 18, 2026, as part of the phase-wise recruitment process.
Candidates can log in to their respective application accounts to check their individual result or shortlisting status, depending on the post applied for.
The second phase includes results for several Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) subjects, including Assamese, Urdu, Bangla, Garo, Biotechnology, Manipuri, Tamil and Telugu.
For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts, results have been announced for Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Manipuri, Urdu, Bangla, Nepali, Gujarati, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil.
The CBSE has also declared results for three non-teaching posts — Assistant Engineer (Civil), Administrative Officer and Multi-Tasking Staff.
The board clarified that the recruitment process will continue in phases, with results for the remaining posts being finalised and declared subsequently. Candidates whose selection process includes an interview or skill test will receive details regarding the schedule and call letters through their respective candidate logins after the schedule is finalised.
For posts where an interview is not part of the selection process, Tier-II marks will be made available through the candidate login along with the result.
CBSE has advised candidates to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS for further recruitment updates. The EMRS Tier-II recruitment examination result will be declared separately through the official EMRS/NESTS website.