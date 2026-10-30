CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 exam timetable soon, marks distribution, chapter-wise weightage and preparation tips

Class 10 and 12 chapter-wise weightage and important topics
The live updates will also cover unit-wise marks distribution in major subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English for Class 10, and Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Accountancy, Business Studies and Economics for Class 12.
Students should note that unit-wise marks distribution does not necessarily indicate fixed marks for individual chapters. Preparation should therefore cover the prescribed syllabus rather than relying exclusively on selected important topics.