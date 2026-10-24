CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: LOC deadline ends, but when was last year's timetable released?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2027, although the regular List of Candidates (LOC) submission deadline for schools ended on October 21, 2026.
With the registration process progressing, attention has shifted to the examination timetable. However, a look at last year's schedule shows that CBSE released its tentative date sheet even before the regular LOC submission window closed.
For the 2026 board examinations, CBSE published the tentative timetable on September 24, 2025, while the regular LOC submission deadline was September 30. The final date sheet followed on October 30, 2025.
This year, the board has not announced a release date for either the tentative or final Class 10 and 12 examination timetable.
CBSE adopted a different approach for the 2026 board examinations by releasing a tentative timetable well in advance.
The important dates were:
September 24, 2025: Tentative Class 10 and 12 date sheets released.
September 30, 2025: Regular LOC submission deadline for online fee payments.
October 30, 2025: Final date sheets released.
The tentative timetable was published six days before the regular LOC deadline.
According to CBSE's October 30, 2025 notification, the tentative schedule was prepared using Class 9 and Class 11 registration data. Once schools submitted their LOC details, the board used the final subject-combination data to prepare the examination timetable.
For the 2027 examinations, the regular LOC submission window closed on October 21, 2026.
The key dates are:
September 24, 2026: LOC submission process began.
October 21, 2026: Last date for submission without a late fee through online payment.
October 22–30, 2026: Late-fee submission window, according to the published schedule.
The LOC process allows schools to submit candidates' examination details, including their selected subjects, to CBSE.
It is an important step in preparing the final examination schedule, as the board must account for different subject combinations and avoid clashes.
The completion of the regular LOC submission window is an important administrative milestone, but it does not establish when CBSE will release the date sheet.
Last year's timeline demonstrates that a tentative timetable can be issued before LOC submissions are completed. The final timetable, however, was released after CBSE received the candidates' subject-combination details.
In its October 2025 notification, CBSE said it had considered more than 40,000 subject combinations while preparing the final schedule to prevent examinations for subjects chosen by the same student from falling on the same day.
Whether the board will follow a similar sequence for the 2027 examinations remains to be seen.