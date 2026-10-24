CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: LOC deadline ends, but when was last year's timetable released?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2027, although the regular List of Candidates (LOC) submission deadline for schools ended on October 21, 2026.

With the registration process progressing, attention has shifted to the examination timetable. However, a look at last year's schedule shows that CBSE released its tentative date sheet even before the regular LOC submission window closed.

For the 2026 board examinations, CBSE published the tentative timetable on September 24, 2025, while the regular LOC submission deadline was September 30. The final date sheet followed on October 30, 2025.

This year, the board has not announced a release date for either the tentative or final Class 10 and 12 examination timetable.