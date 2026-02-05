CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: Key details to check before downloading

How to download CTET Feb 2026 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Find the CTET February 2026 admit card download link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CTET admit card page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The CBSE CTET Feb 2026 admit card will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download CTET admit card 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of CTET admit card for future need

List of documents to carry on exam day

A valid hard copy of CTET admit card 2026 - February session

A valid photo identity card for verification purpose

Blue or black ballpoint pen

Transparent water bottle, if required

CTET exam reporting time

Candidates must report at the examination centre at 7:30 am for Paper - II (morning) and at 12:30 pm for Paper– I (evening) to be held on February 7 and 8, 2026. It is to be noted candidates who reports at the examination centre after 09:30 am in paper-II (morning) and after 02:30 PM in paper- I (evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.