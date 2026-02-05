CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: Key details to check before downloading

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026. With less than three days remaining for the exam, many academic experts suggest that the CTET admit card 2026 will be released shortly.
Once released, candidates can download the CTET February 2026 admit card from the official portal at ctet.nic.in. To download the CBSE CTET admit card 2026, candidates will need to enter their valid login details such as application number and password.
CTET admit card 2026 highlights
How to download CTET Feb 2026 admit card?
Step 1: Go to the official portal of CTET at ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Find the CTET February 2026 admit card download link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CTET admit card page
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The CBSE CTET Feb 2026 admit card will be available on the screen
Step 7: Download CTET admit card 2026 pdf
Step 8: Keep the hard copy of CTET admit card for future need
List of documents to carry on exam day
A valid hard copy of CTET admit card 2026 - February session
A valid photo identity card for verification purpose
Blue or black ballpoint pen
Transparent water bottle, if required
CTET exam reporting time
Candidates must report at the examination centre at 7:30 am for Paper - II (morning) and at 12:30 pm for Paper– I (evening) to be held on February 7 and 8, 2026. It is to be noted candidates who reports at the examination centre after 09:30 am in paper-II (morning) and after 02:30 PM in paper- I (evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.