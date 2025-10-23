CBSE CTET 2025 notification awaited for Teacher Eligibility Test

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet to release the detailed notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2025. The CTET comprises two papers tailored to different teaching levels. Paper I is designed for candidates aspiring to teach at the primary stage (Classes 1 to 5), assessing their ability to meet the educational needs of young learners.

Paper II targets those intending to teach at the upper primary stage (Classes 6 to 8), evaluating their skills in handling the academic and developmental needs of students in these grades.

Eligibility for teaching across all levels

Candidates aiming to teach across Classes 1 to 8 must qualify in both Paper I and Paper II of the CTET. Successfully clearing both papers grants an eligibility certificate, enabling candidates to teach at both primary and upper primary levels, thus expanding their professional opportunities.

Purpose of CTET

The CTET is a national-level examination conducted by CBSE to establish the minimum eligibility for teaching in central government schools, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), for Classes 1 to 8.

Historically, the exam has been held twice a year, in July and December sessions, to ensure a high standard of teaching quality in affiliated institutions.

Steps to register for CTET December 2025

Once the CTET December 2025 notification is released, candidates can begin the online registration process on the official website, ctet.nic.in . The steps to apply are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in .

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CBSE CTET December application link.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and attach the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, verify the details, and submit the form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference.