CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Scanned answer books, verification and re-evaluation dates announced

The schedule and fee details are specified in Annexure I of the CBSE notice. Students receiving their scanned answer books can examine whether all questions were evaluated, whether marks were correctly transferred and whether the totals shown in the answer book match the marks displayed on the result portal or DigiLocker. CBSE has also provided a checklist covering possible evaluation, totaling and mark-entry discrepancies.

For re-evaluation, students can challenge marks only for the theory portion, and the request will be considered for the full question rather than a part of it. The re-evaluation result will be uploaded on the CBSE website, and the Board has stated that its decision will be final and binding.

CBSE has advised students to follow the prescribed schedule carefully, as applications submitted after the deadline or through offline mode will not be accepted.