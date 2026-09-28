CBSE Class 12 Physics 2026-27: Unit-wise weightage and marks distribution you need to know

For students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2027, understanding the official marks distribution can help in planning revision without treating any chapter as completely optional. The CBSE Physics syllabus for 2026-27 assigns 70 marks to theory and 30 marks to practical assessment, making the subject a 100-mark paper overall.

However, there is an important distinction between unit-wise weightage and guaranteed chapter-wise questions. The syllabus specifies marks at the unit level, but it does not provide a fixed number of marks that will necessarily come from every individual chapter.