CBSE Class 12 Physics 2026-27: Unit-wise weightage and marks distribution you need to know

For students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2027, understanding the official marks distribution can help in planning revision without treating any chapter as completely optional. The CBSE Physics syllabus for 2026-27 assigns 70 marks to theory and 30 marks to practical assessment, making the subject a 100-mark paper overall.
However, there is an important distinction between unit-wise weightage and guaranteed chapter-wise questions. The syllabus specifies marks at the unit level, but it does not provide a fixed number of marks that will necessarily come from every individual chapter.
CBSE has not assigned separate marks to Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Optics or any other individual unit within these combined groups. For example, the 16 marks belong to Electrostatics and Current Electricity together—not Electrostatics alone.
The 18-mark block covering Electromagnetic Waves and Optics is the largest allocation in the curriculum. Electrostatics carries 16 marks, while the Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism block carries 17 marks. At the other end, Electronic Devices has a 7-mark allocation.
But students should be careful about converting these figures into a chapter-wise prediction. CBSE does not say that a particular chapter will contribute a fixed number of questions in the board paper. The weightage should therefore be used to organise revision, not to decide which chapters can be skipped.
Physics has a 70-mark theory examination and 30-mark practical assessment. The practical component includes two experiments carrying 7 marks each, a practical record worth 5 marks, one activity worth 3 marks, an investigatory project worth 3 marks and a viva worth 5 marks.
This makes practical preparation significant for students targeting a high overall Physics score.
The 2026-27 question-paper design also gives an indication of the skills CBSE expects students to demonstrate. Of the 70 theory marks, 27 marks (38%) are allocated to remembering and understanding, 22 marks (32%) to applying concepts, and 21 marks (30%) to analysing, evaluating and creating.
This means a preparation strategy based only on memorising formulas may not be sufficient. Students should combine conceptual revision with numerical problem-solving and higher-order questions.