CBSE Class 12 Maths Marks Distribution 2026-27: Unit-wise weightage, exam pattern and important details

For students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam 2027, understanding the official marks distribution can help in planning revision. According to the CBSE Mathematics syllabus for 2026-27, the theory paper carries 80 marks, while 20 marks are allocated to Internal Assessment, bringing the total subject marks to 100.

However, students should note that CBSE does not prescribe chapter-wise weightage. The Board has specifically advised schools and students to cover all chapters. Therefore, the unit-wise distribution should be used for planning, rather than assuming that particular chapters will carry fixed marks.