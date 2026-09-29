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CBSE Class 12 Maths Marks Distribution 2026-27: Unit-wise weightage, exam pattern and important details

CBSE Class 12 Maths 2026-27 carries 80 marks in theory and 20 marks in internal assessment. Check unit-wise weightage, paper pattern and key exam details.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Marks Distribution 2026-27
CBSE Class 12 Maths Marks Distribution 2026-27official weightage of CBSE Class 12 Maths Marks Distribution 2026-27
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For students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam 2027, understanding the official marks distribution can help in planning revision. According to the CBSE Mathematics syllabus for 2026-27, the theory paper carries 80 marks, while 20 marks are allocated to Internal Assessment, bringing the total subject marks to 100.

However, students should note that CBSE does not prescribe chapter-wise weightage. The Board has specifically advised schools and students to cover all chapters. Therefore, the unit-wise distribution should be used for planning, rather than assuming that particular chapters will carry fixed marks.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marks Distribution 2026-27

Calculus carries the highest unit-wise weightage at 35 marks, followed by Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry with 14 marks and Algebra with 10 marks. Relations and Functions and Probability carry 8 marks each, while Linear Programming carries 5 marks.

What chapters are included?

  • Relations and Functions includes Relations and Functions and Inverse Trigonometric Functions

  • Algebra covers Matrices and Determinants

  • Calculus, the largest unit, includes Continuity and Differentiability, Applications of Derivatives, Integrals, Applications of Integrals and Differential Equations

  • Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry includes vectors, direction cosines and ratios, equations of lines, angles between lines and shortest distance between lines. Linear Programming focuses on graphical solutions and optimisation, while Probability covers conditional probability, independent events, total probability and Bayes' theorem

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2026-27

The Mathematics paper is of three hours long and carries 80 marks. CBSE's question paper design allocates:

  • 44 marks (55%) to Remembering and Understanding

  • 20 marks (25%) to Applying

  • 16 marks (20%) to Analysing, Evaluating and Creating

This means preparation should go beyond formula memorisation and include problem-solving and application-based practice.

There will be no overall choice in the question paper, but 33% internal choices will be provided across sections.

Internal Assessment: 20 Marks

The remaining 20 marks are divided into:

  • Periodic Tests: 10 marks

  • Mathematics Activities: 10 marks

For periodic tests, the best two out of three tests are considered. The activities are based on the prescribed NCERT Mathematics Lab Manual.

How Should Students Prepare?

Students should give substantial practice time to Calculus, given its 35-mark unit weightage, while continuing to cover every other unit. Since CBSE does not provide fixed chapter-wise marks, skipping chapters based on assumed weightage can be risky.

A balanced strategy is to first complete the entire syllabus, then practise application-based and higher-order questions, followed by timed sample papers and revision of formulas, concepts and standard problem-solving methods. CBSE has also released the Class XII 2026-27 sample question papers and marking schemes on its Academic website.

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