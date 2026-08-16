CBSE Class 12 Maths 2027: Is NCERT enough to score 90+? What students should actually practise

What should students practise after NCERT?

1. NCERT exercises — but thoroughly

Students should begin by solving the NCERT exercises without looking at the solutions. They should pay attention to the method used, not just the final answer.

A useful approach is to mark questions that take longer to solve or require repeated revision. These can become part of a separate revision list.

2. Previous years' CBSE question papers

Once the textbook is reasonably well covered, students should move to previous years' board examination questions.

This helps students understand how familiar concepts can be tested through different question formats.

CBSE also maintains an official archive of previous-year Class XII question papers, which students can use for practice.

3. Sample question papers

Sample Question Papers (SQPs) should be an important part of the preparation strategy, particularly closer to the examination.

CBSE publishes sample question papers and marking schemes for Class XII subjects. The Mathematics SQP and marking scheme for the 2025-26 examination are available through the CBSE Academic website.

Students should not merely solve an SQP and check the score. They should also compare their solutions with the marking scheme and identify where marks could be lost.

4. Timed practice

Knowing how to solve a question and solving it within the examination time are two different skills.

Students targeting 90+ should periodically attempt complete Mathematics papers under examination-like conditions.

After every paper, they should analyse:

Which questions consumed too much time?

Which calculations resulted in mistakes?

Were steps missing from the solution?

Were formulae applied correctly?

Were marks lost because of presentation or incomplete working?

This analysis can be more valuable than simply counting the final marks.

5. Mixed-concept questions

Students should also practise questions that require them to identify the appropriate concept or method rather than questions where the chapter is obvious from the heading.

This becomes particularly important after completing individual chapters. A mixed practice session can reveal whether the student actually understands the concepts or has simply memorised particular solution patterns.

What can students avoid?

Students preparing for 90+ do not necessarily need to collect multiple reference books and solve thousands of questions.

More material does not automatically mean better preparation.

A better sequence is:

NCERT → previous-year questions → CBSE sample papers → timed full-length papers → targeted revision

Students who are struggling with basic concepts should spend more time strengthening NCERT-level understanding before moving to difficult problems.

So, is NCERT enough for 90+?

"NCERT can provide the foundation, but relying on NCERT alone may not be the best strategy for a student specifically targeting 90+ marks", according to Ragi Ramu.

The objective should not be to abandon NCERT in favour of multiple reference books. Instead, students should use NCERT to build conceptual clarity and then add previous-year questions, official sample papers, marking-scheme analysis and timed practice.

CBSE itself provides additional practice questions based on the complete syllabus, making its official resources another useful source for students and teachers.

Ultimately, a 90+ score depends not only on how many questions a student has solved but also on whether they can recognise the right method, present the solution clearly and complete the paper accurately within the available time.

For students preparing for the 2026-27 board examination, the safest approach is therefore simple: master NCERT first, then practise the way the board examination actually demands.