CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Weightage 2027: Python carries 40 marks; check unit-wise distribution and practical exam pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has outlined the Class 12 Computer Science marks distribution for the 2026–27 academic session, providing students with a clear picture of the weightage assigned to each unit.

According to the syllabus for Computer Science (Subject Code 083), the examination carries 100 marks, divided into 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical assessment.

The distribution shows that Computational Thinking and Programming – 2 carries the highest weightage, accounting for 40 of the 70 theory marks. However, students should not overlook Database Management, which contributes another 20 marks.