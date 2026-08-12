CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Will CBSE announce results before August 14?

In 2024, the Class 12 compartment examination was conducted on July 15, and the result was announced on August 2.

In 2025, the examination was again held on July 15, while the result came on August 1. That meant the Board took roughly 17–18 days after the examination to publish the result.

In 2026, however, the Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted on July 28, considerably later than in the previous two years. Based on this trend, the result announcement can be expected between August 14 and 16. This analysis is based on past timelines, not an official CBSE announcement.