CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Will CBSE announce results before August 14?

The wait for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 is entering its final stage, with students now anticipating an announcement from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). With the supplementary examination held on July 28, the result could be declared anytime, but the question is whether CBSE will release it before August 14.
CBSE has not announced a confirmed result date. However, the Board may release the results by August 14. This prediction is based on previous years' trends.
In 2024, the Class 12 compartment examination was conducted on July 15, and the result was announced on August 2.
In 2025, the examination was again held on July 15, while the result came on August 1. That meant the Board took roughly 17–18 days after the examination to publish the result.
In 2026, however, the Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted on July 28, considerably later than in the previous two years. Based on this trend, the result announcement can be expected between August 14 and 16. This analysis is based on past timelines, not an official CBSE announcement.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 supplementary/compartment examination should keep their roll number, school number and admit card ID ready. These credentials have been used by CBSE's online result system for Class 12 supplementary results in previous years.