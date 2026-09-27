CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026-27: Is there chapter-wise weightage? Check the official marks distribution

What does 'no chapter-wise weightage' mean?

The syllabus explicitly states that no chapter-wise weightage is provided, while advising schools and students to ensure coverage of all chapters. It also allows suitable internal variations while preparing different question-paper templates.

Therefore, students should avoid completely skipping a chapter simply because its listed unit weightage is lower.

The more useful approach is to combine the unit-wise marks with the question typology prescribed by CBSE.

40% questions test remembering and understanding

The official question-paper design allocates 28 marks, or 40%, to remembering and understanding. These questions assess recall of facts, terms and basic concepts, along with the ability to explain, compare, interpret and organise information.

30% is application-based

Another 21 marks, or 30%, are allocated to applying knowledge. Students are expected to use concepts, techniques and rules to solve problems or handle new situations.

30% focuses on higher-order skills

The remaining 21 marks, or 30%, are assigned to analysing, evaluating and creating. This includes breaking information into parts, making inferences, judging information using criteria and combining information to develop solutions or new patterns.

This makes the 70-mark theory paper more than a test of memorisation.

What should students prioritise?

The official distribution suggests that preparation should cover three areas: