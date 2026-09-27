CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2026-27: Is there chapter-wise weightage? Check the official marks distribution

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2027 often look for a chapter-wise marks distribution to decide which topics deserve greater attention. However, the official Chemistry syllabus for 2026-27 makes an important clarification: CBSE has not prescribed chapter-wise weightage for the theory paper.
This means students should not treat the marks assigned to individual units in the course structure as a guaranteed number of marks that will appear from those chapters in the final question paper.
The Class 12 Chemistry theory examination is of 70 marks and three hours' duration, while practical assessment carries another 30 marks, taking the total subject assessment to 100 marks.
The official course structure lists the following unit-wise marks:
The syllabus explicitly states that no chapter-wise weightage is provided, while advising schools and students to ensure coverage of all chapters. It also allows suitable internal variations while preparing different question-paper templates.
Therefore, students should avoid completely skipping a chapter simply because its listed unit weightage is lower.
The more useful approach is to combine the unit-wise marks with the question typology prescribed by CBSE.
The official question-paper design allocates 28 marks, or 40%, to remembering and understanding. These questions assess recall of facts, terms and basic concepts, along with the ability to explain, compare, interpret and organise information.
Another 21 marks, or 30%, are allocated to applying knowledge. Students are expected to use concepts, techniques and rules to solve problems or handle new situations.
The remaining 21 marks, or 30%, are assigned to analysing, evaluating and creating. This includes breaking information into parts, making inferences, judging information using criteria and combining information to develop solutions or new patterns.
This makes the 70-mark theory paper more than a test of memorisation.
The official distribution suggests that preparation should cover three areas:
Complete syllabus coverage rather than selective chapter preparation
Strong command of concepts and factual information
Regular practice of numerical, application-based and higher-order questions
The syllabus also provides 33% internal choices in all sections, although there is no overall choice in the paper.
For practical assessment, the 30 marks are divided into 8 marks for volumetric analysis, 8 for salt analysis, 6 for content-based experiments, 4 for project work and 4 for class record and viva.