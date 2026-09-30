CBSE Class 12 Biology Marks Distribution 2026-27: Unit-wise weightage and important details

For students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Biology board examination, understanding the marks distribution is an important part of planning revision. The Biology syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session carries 100 marks in total, with 70 marks allotted to theory and 30 marks to the practical examination. The theory paper is of three hours' duration.

The unit-wise distribution gives students a clear idea of how the 70 theory marks are spread across the syllabus.