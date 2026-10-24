CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marks Distribution 2027: Partnership Accounts carry 36 marks, check unit-wise weightage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has outlined the unit-wise marks distribution for Class 12 Accountancy for the 2026–27 academic session. Students preparing for the 2027 board examinations can use the prescribed weightage to understand how the 80-mark theory paper is divided across different units.

According to the syllabus for Accountancy (Subject Code 055), Accounting for Partnership Firms carries the highest weightage at 36 marks, followed by Accounting for Companies with 24 marks.

Together, these two units account for 60 marks, or 75 per cent of the theory examination.

The remaining 20 marks are allocated to Financial Statement Analysis and Cash Flow Statement under the standard Part B option. Students taking Computerised Accounting instead have a separate 20-mark unit.

The examination will be conducted for three hours, while project or practical work carries an additional 20 marks, bringing the total to 100.